(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 08 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司发布报告表示台湾家庭负债偏高，且偿债负担上升，可能阻碍经济成长并限制银行业改善财务体质。但对整体金融稳定性所带来的风险将因充足的家庭部门资产 与良好的担保品而有所抵减。 惠誉预期家庭负债将在2017年至2018年微幅增加至国内生产毛额(GDP)的84%，延续由2010年至2016年家庭负债的显着累积，主因银行快速发展其消金业务方 面对个人及中小企业主的周转金放款。目前台湾的家庭借款/GDP在亚太地区国家中属较高者。 家庭借款主要流向房地产投资与近期增加至财富管理产品等领域，这些用途并不一定对GDP成长有直接贡献。此外，惠誉预期，尽管在一个货币政策宽松的环境，上升的债务偿还压 力将限缩消费支出。惠誉预估，家庭部门应还本付息金额已占可支配所得的46%，上升的其中一大部分原因为借款期限较短的周转金贷款比重提高所致。惠誉认为GDP成长将持续 低迷，2017年预估成长1.7%，2018年则为2%，主因国内消费动能持续疲弱而拖累整体成长。 若房地产价格大幅修正，将可能是造成银行因家庭借款而受损失的主要原因之一。台北市与全台湾的房屋价格相较于先前的高峰到目前为止分别下跌了13%与7%。房屋贷款约当于 总家庭部门债务的57%，多数银行的平均房贷贷放成数约为60%到70%。若银行继去年底主管机关删除一些针对法定贷放成数的措施后，竞相提高贷放成数来争取客户，则相关 风险将上升。 然而，高家庭部门债务将不至于立即影响整体金融稳定性。尽管不计入如房地产等庞大的非金融性资产，惠誉估算家庭部门的金融性资产约当台湾2015年底GDP的490%，几 乎相当于家庭负债的六倍。银行的潜在损失也受到良好的担保品以作缓冲，大多数的家庭债务皆为担保放款。 台湾银行业近年来在低利环境下稳健经营，风险缓冲增强且风险集中度降低。若经济成长持续低迷，境外曝险上升与风险胃纳增加最终将可能造成银行资产品质的压力，然而这些可能 性大致而言已列入目前银行自身实力评等的考量中。 完整报告内容请参阅惠誉报告"APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan"，可由惠誉官方网站www.fitchratings.com或点选页首报告链接，获得更多资讯。 注：此为中文译本，若与原英文版本有任何出入，请以英文版为准。 Contact: Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 