(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 30 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日將大眾證券股份有限公司(大眾證)的國內長期評等‘BBB+(twn)’及國內短期評等‘F2(twn)’置入正向評等觀察名單。 此評等行動繼大眾證於2017年3月10日公告該公司將由台新證券股份有限公司(台新證，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)全數收購，台新證將為合併後之存續公司。此購 併案仍待股東表決與主管機關核準通過。 評等理由 國內評等 惠譽將大眾證置入正向評等觀察名單，乃基於該公司將受惠於成為較為強健且多角化經營的台新證母公司台新金控 (台新金，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)之集團成員。台新金除了由台新證提供證券承銷及經紀之服務，亦透過其最大子公司台新商業銀行(BBB+/AA-(twn)/ 展望穩定)提供企金及消金服務。若以擬制基礎計算，購併後台新證資產將佔台新金總資產1.3%。 有關此購併對台新金的相關影響，請於www.fitchratings.com參閱台新集團之最新非評等行動新聞稿。 評等敏感性 國內評等 惠譽預期在購併完成後將大眾證移出正向評等觀察名單。大眾證與台新證計劃在2017年下半年完成此交易。 在購併完成後，惠譽預計調升大眾證之國內長期評等至A+(twn)，與台新證評等一致，同時並撤銷其評等。然若此購併案並未如期進行，惠譽將可能確認大眾證現有評等，有鑑 於該公司維持平穩信用體質的能力。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road Taipei City, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為'AAA'，該國其餘受評機構或 債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如'AAA(twn)'即為台灣之國內 評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。 Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here 