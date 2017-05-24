(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 24 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日確認交通銀行台北分行
(交行台北)之評等分別為‘AA+(twn)’及‘F1+(twn)’，展望穩定。交行台北之債劵評等AA+(twn)亦同時確認。
主要評等考量
國內評等
交行台北評等確認反映母行交通銀行(交行，A/展望穩定/F1)在必要時支援交行台北的可能性極高。考量交行台北作為交行分行的法律地位，以及兩者間高度的營運整合，惠譽
認為交行將不致讓交行台北違約以損及全行的信譽。交行的長期發行人違約評等取決於惠譽預期中國政府在必要時提供該行支援的可能性極高。
惠譽認為總行將遵循台灣主管機關規範，於分行無法支應時提供其流動性支援，並於必要時挹注資本於分行以達到主管機關所要求的最低資本水準。惠譽認為交行台北的違約風險與總
行相當。總行的’A‘評等原則上相對應於交行台北’AA+(twn)’以及’F1+(twn)’
。交行台北的評等係屬台灣中較高者，反映相較於同業其發生違約的可能性非常低。
主順位無擔保債券評等
本次評等行動同時確認交行台北之債券評等與該行評等一致，以反映其在台灣主順位債券違約的相對可能性。此評等係根據惠譽對無擔保主順位金融債券工具之評等準則。
評等敏感性
國內評等
交行的評等若有任何改變將對交行台北評等造成同向影響。而中國政府對交行提供即時完全支援的意願度或能力若有所改變，將對該行發行人違約評等造成同向影響。
主順位無擔保債券評等
交行台北的評等若有任何改變將直接同步影響該行債券的評等。
註:此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為主。
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Dunhwa North Road
Songshan District
Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 81757614
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 82560310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為‘AAA’，該國其餘受評機構或
債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如‘AAA(twn)’即為台灣之國內
評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
