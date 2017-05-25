(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 25 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日确认星展(台湾)商业银行(台湾星展银)长期发行人违约评等(IDR)为‘AA-’。同时，惠誉确认台湾星展银之国内长期评等为 ‘AAA(twn)’。 评等展望皆为稳定。详细评等结果列示于本新闻稿末。 主要评等考量 长期发行人违约评等，国内长期评等及支援评等 IDR 以及 ‘1’支援评等的确认系反映惠誉认为母公司星加坡星展银行(星展银，AA-/展望稳定) 于必要时提供台湾子公司支援的极高可能性将持续。惠誉认为，星展银若未能在必要时提供台湾星展银所需支援，将在市场上对集团带来显着的名誉风险。台湾星展银评等展望稳定反 映母公司展望稳定。 台湾星展银的股份皆为母公司所有，约占集团总资产的3.3%，因此所需之支援对母公司所造成的影响应属和缓。台湾星展银与母公司在共用品牌、产品平台、监控架构以及营运政 策与标准，两者紧密整合。此外，台湾星展银有助于星展集团提升亚洲业务连结性的目标。 台湾星展银的国内长期评等为AAA(twn)，主要是基于其与台湾主权评等一致的台湾星展银的IDR，相当于国内评等等级中的AAA(twn)。AAA(twn) 是在国内评等等级中之最高评级 ，反映星展银相对台湾受评机构的极低的违约风险。 惠誉并无受予台湾星展银自身实力评等，主要考量其与星展银在营运上的高度整合。 评等敏感性 长期发行人违约评等，国内长期评等及支援评等 任何星展银的评等改变将同步影响台湾星展银的长期发行人违约评等。台湾星展银的评等将根据惠誉针对星展银提供即时支援的意愿与能力的看法有所变动。 台湾星展银的国内长期评等已在最高评级，所以并无调升之可能。然而，若台湾主权评等调升，可能导致台湾星展银的国内长期评等的调降。台湾星展银评等调降的可能并不高，有监 于台湾主权之IDR为稳定展望。 注：此为英文全文之中文译本，若与原英文版本有任何出入，请以英文版为准。 详细评等结果列示如下： 星展(台湾)商业银行 长期发行人违约评等(IDR) 确认为 ‘AA-’；评等展望稳定 短期外币IDR 确认为 ‘F1+’ 国内长期评等确认为 ‘AAA(twn)’；评等展望稳定 国内短期评等确认为 ‘F1+(twn)’ 支援评等确认为 ‘1’ Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 编辑附注：惠誉国内评等系依该市场需求或于主权评等相对较低的国家中，提供各受评机构相对信用品质指标。该国国内信用风险最低者，其评等为'AAA'，该国其余受评机构或 债券之评等即以此作为相对衡量基准。国内评等主要提供予该国市场之国内投资人参考使用，并加注受评机构所属国家的专属标记以兹识别，如'AAA(twn)'即为台湾之国内 评等。因此，不同国家之国内评等无法跨国比较。 