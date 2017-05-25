(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 25 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日確認星展(台灣)商業銀行(台灣星展銀)長期發行人違約評等(IDR)為‘AA-’。同時，惠譽確認台灣星展銀之國內長期評等為 ‘AAA(twn)’。 評等展望皆為穩定。詳細評等結果列示於本新聞稿末。 主要評等考量 長期發行人違約評等，國內長期評等及支援評等 IDR 以及 ‘1’支援評等的確認係反映惠譽認為母公司星加坡星展銀行(星展銀，AA-/展望穩定) 於必要時提供台灣子公司支援的極高可能性將持續。惠譽認為，星展銀若未能在必要時提供台灣星展銀所需支援，將在市場上對集團帶來顯著的名譽風險。台灣星展銀評等展望穩定反 映母公司展望穩定。 台灣星展銀的股份皆為母公司所有，約佔集團總資產的3.3%，因此所需之支援對母公司所造成的影響應屬和緩。台灣星展銀與母公司在共用品牌、產品平台、監控架構以及營運政 策與標準，兩者緊密整合。此外，台灣星展銀有助於星展集團提升亞洲業務連結性的目標。 台灣星展銀的國內長期評等為AAA(twn)，主要是基於其與台灣主權評等一致的台灣星展銀的IDR，相當於國內評等等級中的AAA(twn)。AAA(twn) 是在國內評等等級中之最高評級 ，反映星展銀相對台灣受評機構的極低的違約風險。 惠譽並無受予台灣星展銀自身實力評等，主要考量其與星展銀在營運上的高度整合。 評等敏感性 長期發行人違約評等，國內長期評等及支援評等 任何星展銀的評等改變將同步影響台灣星展銀的長期發行人違約評等。台灣星展銀的評等將根據惠譽針對星展銀提供即時支援的意願與能力的看法有所變動。 台灣星展銀的國內長期評等已在最高評級，所以並無調升之可能。然而，若台灣主權評等調升，可能導致台灣星展銀的國內長期評等的調降。台灣星展銀評等調降的可能並不高，有鑑 於台灣主權之IDR為穩定展望。 註：此為英文全文之中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 詳細評等結果列示如下： 星展(台灣)商業銀行 長期發行人違約評等(IDR) 確認為 ‘AA-’；評等展望穩定 短期外幣IDR 確認為 ‘F1+’ 國內長期評等確認為 ‘AAA(twn)’；評等展望穩定 國內短期評等確認為 ‘F1+(twn)’ 支援評等確認為 ‘1’ Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 