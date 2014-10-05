KABUL Oct 5 Afghanistan's new government will
allow a New York Times journalist who was expelled in August to
return and resume work in the country, the newspaper said
Sunday.
The expulsion of Matthew Rosenberg, a veteran Kabul
correspondent, was reversed in an order by the Afghan attorney
general's office and confirmed by a spokesman for new President
Ashraf Ghani, a New York Times article said.
The reversal represented another sign that Ghani wants to
move swiftly to repair relations with the United States that
were damaged by his predecessor, longtime leader Hamid Karzai.
Ghani was sworn into office on Monday after ending a
contentious election crisis by forming a unity government with
his rival, Abdullah Abdullah.
The next day, a Ghani representative signed long-delayed
security pacts with the U.S. and NATO to allow about 10,000
foreign troops to stay on in a training role after the official
conclusion to the U.S.-led combat mission at the end of the
year. Karzai had refused to sign the agreements.
Karzai's government ordered Rosenberg, a U.S. citizen,
expelled over an article he wrote quoting unnamed sources that
insiders in his government were making plans for an interim
government if the election standoff between Ghani and Abdullah
were not resolved.
No other correspondents were affected.
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Stephen Powell)