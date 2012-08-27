PARIS Aug 27 Alstom has won a turnkey contract worth about 400 million euros ($500.68 million) from Power Grid Corporation of India, the French engineering group said on Monday.

Alstom is to connect Champa, located in the Central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, to Khurukshetra in Haryana, Northern India, using Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) technology. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Lionel Laurent)