BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
LONDON, March 27 ReNeuron :
* Received final UK regulatory and ethical approvals to commence two new clinical trials
* Phase II clinical trial in stroke disability, recruiting up to 41 patients and treating 8-12 weeks post-stroke, regarded as the optimum treatment window for efficacy
* Phase I clinical trial in critical limb ischaemia recruiting nine patients
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment