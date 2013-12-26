Dec 26 Axis Bank Ltd

* India's cabinet approves raising foreign investment holding in Axis Bank to 62 percent from 49 percent - government statement

* India government says foreign investment limit hike in axis Bank to bring in 72.5 billion rupees investment

* Axis Bank shares gain more than 2 percent after cabinet approves higher foreign investment holding Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/ber65v Further company coverage: (New Delhi newsroom; +91 11 4178 1000)