BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
Dec 26 Axis Bank Ltd
* India's cabinet approves raising foreign investment holding in Axis Bank to 62 percent from 49 percent - government statement
* India government says foreign investment limit hike in axis Bank to bring in 72.5 billion rupees investment
* Axis Bank shares gain more than 2 percent after cabinet approves higher foreign investment holding Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/ber65v Further company coverage: (New Delhi newsroom; +91 11 4178 1000)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA