BRIEF-Beijing Join-Cheer Software to set up unit in Beijing
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing
March 27 (Reuters) -
* Bert De Graeve and Stéfan Descheemaeker nominated as new independent directors of Telenet Group Holding NV - Bert De Graeve succeeds Frank Donck as independent chairman Further company coverage: t))
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing
* Says Hong Kong-based unit will buy TOPBEST COAST LIMITED, for $73 million