BRIEF-Ozak REIT secures 28 mln lira credit
* Says secures 28 million lira ($7.83 million) credit with 5 years maturity Source text for Eikon:
March 28 CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited :
* Placing raised gross proceeds of euro 111.27 mln via shares at issue price of eur 1.00 to raise euro 30.95 mln and 66.35 mln sterling denominated shares at an issue price of £1.00 to raise £66.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 A U.S. judge has ordered UBS Group AG to face a lawsuit by a former bond strategist who said he was fired in retaliation for refusing to publish misleading research reports and complaining about being pressured to do so.