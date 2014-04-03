BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics Q1 preliminary revenue $12.5 mln
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel
LONDON, April 3 BTG plc update for the year ended 31 March 2014:
* Revenue growth remains very good and is expected to be around top end of guidance range of £275m to £285m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.