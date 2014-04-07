BRIEF-Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from April 18 pending announcement related to share private placement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Announces today that steve medlicott has joined company as finance director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to halt from April 18 pending announcement related to share private placement
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I