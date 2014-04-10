BRIEF-Guerbet Q1 revenue rises to 197.3 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 197.3 million ($214.54 million) versus EUR 183.7 million year ago
April 10 Smith & Nephew Plc :
* Says directors John Buchanan and Richard De Schutter have ceased to be members of board with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue EUR 197.3 million ($214.54 million) versus EUR 183.7 million year ago
WASHINGTON, April 27 House Republicans were making headway in efforts to build support for a reworked plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but have not decided when to vote, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.