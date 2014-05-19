BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company
May 19 (Reuters) -
Shareholders are advised that headline eps for year ended 28 february 2014 are expected to be 4,5 pence per share, compared to 6,4 pence per share in respect of comparative period.
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.