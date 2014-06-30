BRIEF-Tokyu Reit signs term loan contract with commitment line for 2 bln yen
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20
June 30 (Reuters) -
* MM patel was appointed as chairperson of board from 1st july
* EFFNETPLATFORMEN VENTURES 2 AB (EPV2), FORMER SUBSIDIARY, AGREED WITH MAIN OWNERS OF GOLDBLUE PLC TO ACQUIRE COMPANY WITH PAYMENT IN FORM OF SHARES