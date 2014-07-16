BRIEF-Tesaro announces approval of Varuby by European Commission
* Tesaro announces approval of Varuby® (oral rolapitant tablets) by European Commission
LONDON, July 16 GlaxoSmithKline
* And theravance announce initiation of phase iii programme with fixed dose triple combination treatment ff/umec/vi in patients with copd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesaro announces approval of Varuby® (oral rolapitant tablets) by European Commission
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.