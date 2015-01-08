BRIEF-Neurones growth up 14.8 pct in Q1 2017
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 125.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Ihlas Holding :
* Says an intermediary firm sells 9.7 million Ihlas Yayin Holding shares given as credit assurance to BIST (Istanbul Stock Exchange) at 0.26 lira per share
* Says now holds 49.71 percent of its unit Ihlas Yayin Holding
* Says has no credit debt to any intermediary firm after the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 125.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ANNOUNCES EUR 5.5 MILLION CONTRACT WITH MONDIAL RELAY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)