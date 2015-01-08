Jan 8 Ihlas Holding :

* Says an intermediary firm sells 9.7 million Ihlas Yayin Holding shares given as credit assurance to BIST (Istanbul Stock Exchange) at 0.26 lira per share

* Says now holds 49.71 percent of its unit Ihlas Yayin Holding

* Says has no credit debt to any intermediary firm after the transaction