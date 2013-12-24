RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Dec 24 Developer Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd
* Says Beijing unit signs pre-sale contract of 59 commercial and residential units for a total of 1.07 billion yuan ($176.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyn65v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0702 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: