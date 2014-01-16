BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
HONG KONG Jan 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says to purchase machinery equipment from Agilent Technologies Singapore (SALES) PTE. LTD. for T$843.2 million ($28.04 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0765 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016