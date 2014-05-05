BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Target
* says effective immediately, Gregg Steinhafel will step down as CEO, Chairman of board
* Target says John Mulligan, CFO, has been appointed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer
* Roxanne Austin has been appointed as interim non-executive chair of the board
* Target says Gregg Steinhafel to serve in an advisory capacity during transition
* Target says it has hired Korn Ferry to advise on CEO search
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.