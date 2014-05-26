BRIEF-Liaoning Shidai Wanheng says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 27Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aunepZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 26 Joeone Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 450 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 30
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nub69v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 27Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aunepZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says group's 2017 Q1 revenue increased by 2 percent compared to same period last year and was 10.6 million euros ($11.56 million)