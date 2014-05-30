BRIEF-Anji Foodstuff to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
May 30 XiAn Aero-Engine Plc
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 229.2 million shares at 13.92 yuan ($2.23)per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/reg79v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
