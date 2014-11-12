UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
TOKYO Nov 12 Nichii Gakkan Co :
* Says to buy back up to 12.16 percent of own shares for as much as 6 billion yen ($52 million)
* Says to conduct share buyback between Nov 13 and May 31 Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 115.4500 Japanese yen)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.