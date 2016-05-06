May 6 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology:

* Says the company to pay a cash dividend of 0.9 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 18 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 10 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yk5C

