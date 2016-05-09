May 9 Leshi Internet Information and Technology
Corp Beijing :
* Says it to issue 164,870,163 A shares at 41.37 yuan per
share and pay 2,979,320,442 yuan in exchange for 100 pct stake
in Le Vision Pictures
* Says total acquisition price is 9.8 billion yuan
* Says it to issue new shares through private placement to
raise up to 5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBWR
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010
62674724;)(Reuters
Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
)