(Corrects March 28 brief headline to say the company raised 111 mln euros, not 1.1 bln euros)

March 28 CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited :

* Placing raised gross proceeds of euro 111.27 mln via shares at issue price of eur 1.00 to raise euro 30.95 mln and 66.35 mln sterling-denominated shares at an issue price of £1.00 to raise £66.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: