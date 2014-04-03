BRIEF-Bulletproof Group says Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as CFO
* Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as the company’s chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L:
* Says board has decided not to proceed with IPO at this time despite well-received bookbuild
* UK listing rules requirement could not be met given the international profile of investor demand
* Negative share price performance, volatility in ad tech sector over recent weeks was an additional factor
* The board is considering appropriate options
* Matomy Media Group had said on March 10 that it planned to raise $100 million in London IPO Further company coverage:
* Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as the company’s chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 20 In a move seen as a victory for net neutrality advocates, Canada's telecom regulator said all data delivered online should be treated equally by internet service providers as it blocked one company's effort to leverage content to win customers.