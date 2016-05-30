May 30 Nippon Kayzku Co Ltd :

* Says it completed repurchase of 1.4 million shares of its common stock, from May 1 to May 26

* Says shares repurchased is 1.53 billion yen in total

* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 5, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qRSDre

