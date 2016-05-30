BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Nippon Kayzku Co Ltd :
* Says it completed repurchase of 1.4 million shares of its common stock, from May 1 to May 26
* Says shares repurchased is 1.53 billion yen in total
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 5, 2015
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qRSDre
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA