BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Nichii Gakkan Co :
* Says the company to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Kyoto as provisional auditor to replace BDO Toyo & Co.
* Says effective June 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QLhoJA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA