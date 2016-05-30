UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 30 T.RAD Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.7 million shares of its common stock, representing a 2.07 percent stake
* Share repurchase price is 329.8 mlillion yen in total
* Says result will be disclosed on May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oWrlCY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons