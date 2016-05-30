UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 30 Showa Sangyo Co Ltd :
* Says the company to issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 8 billion yen via public offering
* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says subscription date and payment date are not determined yet
* Says proceeds to be used to invest in facilities and repurchase shares
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OiqTzl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons