May 30 Showa Sangyo Co Ltd :

* Says the company to issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 8 billion yen via public offering

* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says subscription date and payment date are not determined yet

* Says proceeds to be used to invest in facilities and repurchase shares

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OiqTzl

