BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd :
* Says it bought 51 percent stake in Delis Corp by way of a third party allocation, for 50.0 million yen, on May 30
* Says Delis Corp is engaged in restaurant business
* Says the company holds 51 percent stake, up from 0 percent
