BRIEF-Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach's chairman resigns due to personal reasons
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons
May 30 Twinbird Corp :
* Says it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary based in Niigata on May 31
* Says new subsidiary will be engaged in home electronics business
* Says new subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pLJskl
* Q1 net profit EGP 44.7 million versus EGP 29.1 million year ago