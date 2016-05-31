UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
May 31 NEC Corp :
* Say the company will buy up to 10 million shares(10.97 percent stake) of Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd through takeover bid in November
* Says transaction price is 1,920 yen per share
* Says the company is holding 39.3 percent stake in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry currently
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OcgjD7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
FRANKFURT, May 19 French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims' computers first infected a week ago.