May 31 NEC Corp :

* Say the company will buy up to 10 million shares(10.97 percent stake) of Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd through takeover bid in November

* Says transaction price is 1,920 yen per share

* Says the company is holding 39.3 percent stake in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry currently

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OcgjD7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)