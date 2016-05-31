BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Daisui Co Ltd :
* Says the company will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 7 to June 10
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OAx3VH
(Beijing Headline News)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.