BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :
* Says an explosion occurred at the painting line of Kariya plant, around 12:05 pm, May 30
* Says four employees got injured and one was sent to hospital


OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.