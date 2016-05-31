BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Harakosan Co Ltd :
* Says the company canceled a business alliance with FinTech Global Inc on May 31
* Says according to the contract, once FinTech Global holds no share or warrant of the company, the business alliance has to be canceled
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jbfFoW
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million