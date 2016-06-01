BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Value HR Co Ltd :
* Says the company announced business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a wholly owned unit of T&D Holdings Inc, on June 1
* Says two entities will cooperate on healthcare services business
* Says DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY will acquire up to 7 percent stake in the company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w24Xkm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources