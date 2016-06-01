June 1 Value HR Co Ltd :

* Says the company announced business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a wholly owned unit of T&D Holdings Inc, on June 1

* Says two entities will cooperate on healthcare services business

* Says DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY will acquire up to 7 percent stake in the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w24Xkm

