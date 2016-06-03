BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 RS Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says the company will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 6
* Says offering price at 2,405 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3uvldw
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15