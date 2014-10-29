BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :
* Said on Tuesday 9-month net income at 28.1 million euros versus 0.7 million euros last year
* 9-month financial income at 6.9 million euros vs 6.4 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1pXbG1b
Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.