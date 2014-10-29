BRIEF-Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
April 26Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Oct 29 Scanmed Multimedis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o., which owns 90 pct stake in the company, announced a compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares of the company from its minority shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
April 26Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)