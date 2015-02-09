BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Delko SA :
* Said on Friday, Solidna DWA Sp. z o.o. Sp.k acquired 21.7 percent stake (1,297,417 shares) in the company from Doktor Leks SA
* Transaction was a result of a transfer of part of Doktor Leks SA to Solidna DWA
* Folllowing transaction, Doktor Leks SA no longer holds any stake in the company
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.