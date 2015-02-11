Feb 11 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Announced on Tuesday it had received payment of entire sum of 30 million euros ($33.95 million) due under the settlement offer approved by the shareholders' meeting held on Jan. 27

* Said it intends to use this influx of additional liquidity to support development of its business over medium/long-term, including investments in innovative start-ups in local communications sector

($1 = 0.8835 euros)