BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Mediatel SA :
* Said on Tuesday its supervisory board dismissed Piotr Kubaszewski from chairman of the management board post and appointed Pawel Sobkow in his place
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.