BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday it recalled its FY 2014 financial forecasts announced on Jan. 29, 2014 and updated on Nov. 12, 2014
* Cancellation of FY 2014 forecast is due to shift of finalization of some projects and the start of other projects to 2015
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.