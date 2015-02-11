Feb 11 Concept Liberty Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday it recalled its FY 2014 financial forecasts announced on Jan. 29, 2014 and updated on Nov. 12, 2014

* Cancellation of FY 2014 forecast is due to shift of finalization of some projects and the start of other projects to 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)