BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Sygniy SA :
* Said on Tuesday its Q1 2014/2015 revenue was 144.1 million zlotys ($35.8 million) versus 148.1 million zlotys last year
* Q1 2014/2015 operating profit was 7 million zlotys versus 9.8 million zlotys last year
* Q1 2014/2015 net profit was 4.1 million zlotys versus 5.9 million zlotys last year
* Q1 2014/2015 EBITDA was 10.9 million zlotys, down 22 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7146 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.