BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Examobile SA :
* Q4 revenue 134,826 zlotys ($36,315) vs 104,551 zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 67,896 zlotys vs 53,290 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 56,476 zlotys vs 54,182 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7127 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions