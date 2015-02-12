BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Air Market SA :
* Said on Wednesday it appointed Marcin Przybylski as new chairman of the management board
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions