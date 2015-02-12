Feb 12 Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday it resolved to issue up to 400,000 series F shares and up to 235,296 series G shares of nominal value 1 zlotys per share each

* Series F shares have issue price of 5 zlotys per share and series G shares 4.25 zlotys per share

* Series F and G shares will be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive rights

* Series F and G shares will be eligible for dividend from FY 2014

* Series F and G shares will be subscribed for by July 30, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7095 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)